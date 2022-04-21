Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.29

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

