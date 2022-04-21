Flux Price Down 0.4% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Flux has a total market capitalization of $335.70 million and $9.87 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00396616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00084887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004500 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 231,850,955 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

