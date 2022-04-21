Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.42. Forge Global shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 2,067 shares trading hands.
Forge Global Company Profile (NYSE:FRGE)
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.