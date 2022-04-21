Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 14,330 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.