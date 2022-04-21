Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $300.84 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

