Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

NYSE EXR opened at $219.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

