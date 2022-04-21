Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

