Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $26.52 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,737 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.61% of Hexcel worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

