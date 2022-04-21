Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 13,833 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KBR were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.44 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

