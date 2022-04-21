Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 38,199 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,199 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.15% of Floor & Decor worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.