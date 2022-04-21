Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

