Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,828 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.04 and a 200-day moving average of $271.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

