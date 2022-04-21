Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$4.97. 793,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

