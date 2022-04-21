Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Trading Up 0.6%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 288,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 90,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.