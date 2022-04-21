Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Trading Up 0.6%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 288,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 90,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Minerals (FTMDF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.