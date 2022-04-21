Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.64.

FNV opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

