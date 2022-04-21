Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. 518,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,344,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.