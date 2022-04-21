FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,088 shares of company stock worth $2,366,679.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,359. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $296.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

