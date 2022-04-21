Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.48 ($0.12). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 139,903 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of £38.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and coordinating new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders, and industrial and commercial (I&C) developers; provision of advice and support services; and design and delivers electric vehicle charging connections, high voltage electrical infrastructure, and specialist gas infrastructure, as well as connections to solar farms, wind farms, and battery storage sites.

