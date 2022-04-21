Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $669.47

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.47 ($8.71) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.68). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 616 ($8.01), with a volume of 990 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($13.01) to GBX 850 ($11.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.61 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

