Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Trading Down 0.5%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 29,580 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.