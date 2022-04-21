FYDcoin (FYD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,381.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $4,381.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 583,470,724 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.