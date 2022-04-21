Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

GRTX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.31. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

