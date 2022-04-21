GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $21.09 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $561.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.