Getinge AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

GNGBY opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.77.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

