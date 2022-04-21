GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

