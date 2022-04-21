GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

