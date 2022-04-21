Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Globus Medical also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $79.00. 896,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,198. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.