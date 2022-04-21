GNY (GNY) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GNY (GNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $9,832.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

