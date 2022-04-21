GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $216.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.47 million and the highest is $220.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $203.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,296. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in GoPro by 22.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after buying an additional 1,090,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

