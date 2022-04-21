Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 8.9% Higher

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 425,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,689,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,126,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

