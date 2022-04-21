Grimm Market Capitalization Tops $26,984.53 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Grimm has traded down 46% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $26,984.53 and approximately $952.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00084818 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000846 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Grimm

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

