Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 8.1%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 32,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,343,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,344,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,683,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 568,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,056 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Groupon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Groupon by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

