Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

