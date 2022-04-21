Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $128.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.