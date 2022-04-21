Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

HAS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.02. 7,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 903.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hasbro by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.