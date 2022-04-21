Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $20.01

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $21.19. Hawaiian shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 13,147 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

