Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.69 on Monday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -104.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

