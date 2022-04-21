HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

