HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.16 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $145.99 million, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

