Head-To-Head Comparison: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and KE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A KE $12.67 billion 1.21 -$82.25 million ($0.08) -160.88

Rigetti Computing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A KE 1 2 5 0 2.50

KE has a consensus target price of $22.16, suggesting a potential upside of 72.16%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A KE -0.69% -0.81% -0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats KE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

