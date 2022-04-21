Head to Head Survey: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) versus Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.08 -$42.47 million ($0.84) -0.94 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$24.53 million ($1.25) -2.36

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cidara Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 719.67%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 645.76%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -89.48% -465.76% -72.57% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -99.40% -77.35%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. The company develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa trial for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH and MSD International Business GmbH. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in HÃ¸rsholm, Denmark.

