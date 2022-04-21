Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 114,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

