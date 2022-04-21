HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.59 Million

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report sales of $202.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $208.30 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $828.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $69.73. 34,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

