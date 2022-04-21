Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00187084 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00393090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045467 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.