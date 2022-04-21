Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 28769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

