Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $10.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.84. 4,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

