HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:DINO opened at $40.53 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $15,938,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

