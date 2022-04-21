HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,316.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.13).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.39) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HSV stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 853.50 ($11.10). The company had a trading volume of 561,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,159 ($15.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 753.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 813.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

