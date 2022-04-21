H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in H&R Block by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

