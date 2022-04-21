HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $475.05

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 475.05 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 529.10 ($6.88). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 525.60 ($6.84), with a volume of 21,485,821 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.90) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.47) target price on HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.91 ($7.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £108.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($367,517.46).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

