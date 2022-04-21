HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $739.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $735.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $21.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.28. 647,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.85 and a 200 day moving average of $603.13. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.08 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

